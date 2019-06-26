Tical Your Fancy? More Thirst-Trappy Pics Of Method Man That Have Your Aunties’ AARPanties In A Bunch

If you watched the BET Awards this weekend then you know that the ever-young Method Man went all the way viral for his muscled up cameo. Though he was only on stage for 90 seconds, he became the talk of the internet. How hasn’t he aged? How does he look…BETTER?

Well we are nothing if not investigative journalists of the highest caliber. As a result, we perused Method Man’s IG account to find his most thirst-trappiest moments. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed in the least. You know we love you like that.