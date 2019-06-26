Birthday Love: Lickable La La Anthony Flaunts Her Luscious Lady Lumps In Latex Look
La La Anthony Turns 36
La La Anthony looked smokin’ hot as she celebrated her 36th birthday in New York on Tuesday. She wore a pink latex minidress with neon yellow pumps and posted this message to mark the occasion.
Reflecting on what an amazing birthday today has been💜💜feeling so blessed for all of you & the family and friends that I have. The love is so genuine and so real. Thanks for always having my back during the good times and the bad times and never switching up on me. I LOVE YOU‼️💜 #birthdaygirl #cancerseason
La La was photographed heading to dinner at Carbone with bestie Kim Kardashian and getting ice cream and fried oreos with Kim and Jonathan Cheban.
Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown.
Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN
I LOVE YOU @lala
#STAYME7O
