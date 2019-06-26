Birthday Love: Lickable La La Anthony Flaunts Her Luscious Lady Lumps In Latex Look

La La Anthony Turns 36

La La Anthony looked smokin’ hot as she celebrated her 36th birthday in New York on Tuesday. She wore a pink latex minidress with neon yellow pumps and posted this message to mark the occasion.

La La was photographed heading to dinner at Carbone with bestie Kim Kardashian and getting ice cream and fried oreos with Kim and Jonathan Cheban.

Hit the flip for more photos and Melo’s birthday wishes to his wife.