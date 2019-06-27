Is It A Wrap? Fans Think THIS Proves That Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Mature Matrimony Is Over

Did Stevie J And Faith Evans Break Up?

Rumors are swirling that a certain couple’s Bad Boy baeship has quietly ended. Stevie J , 47, and Faith Evans, 46, are sparking breakup reports after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Not only that, however, Stevie’s posted a series of cryptic tweets seemingly hinting at trouble in paradise.

“Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.,” wrote Steebie.

Ones insecurities can damage them — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 26, 2019

Oh????

On Juneteenth, the couple was clearly still coupled up and celebrated the holiday together in San Jose.

Back in March however Joseline Hernandez claimed that Stevie was BEGGING to see her naked body on FaceTime., he’s since denied the allegations.

Stevie and Faith have been happily married since July 2018.

Do YOU think it’s a wrap between Stevie and Faith??? Sure sounds like it…