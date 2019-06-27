Is It A Wrap? Fans Think THIS Proves That Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Mature Matrimony Is Over
Did Stevie J And Faith Evans Break Up?
Rumors are swirling that a certain couple’s Bad Boy baeship has quietly ended. Stevie J , 47, and Faith Evans, 46, are sparking breakup reports after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on social media.
Not only that, however, Stevie’s posted a series of cryptic tweets seemingly hinting at trouble in paradise.
“Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.,” wrote Steebie.
Oh????
On Juneteenth, the couple was clearly still coupled up and celebrated the holiday together in San Jose.
Back in March however Joseline Hernandez claimed that Stevie was BEGGING to see her naked body on FaceTime., he’s since denied the allegations.
Stevie and Faith have been happily married since July 2018.
Do YOU think it’s a wrap between Stevie and Faith??? Sure sounds like it…
Steebie also recently posted this message on Twitter.
Faith is staying relatively quiet but she did post this on her page.
