Friend Abundant Bride Had 34 Bridesmaids During Destination Wedding, Would’ve Had 50
A woman’s HUGE bridal party is going viral. Casme Carter, a New Orleans singer/songwriter, originally wanted 50 bridesmaids but 16 of her friends couldn’t make her destination wedding due to scheduling conflicts.
With that in mind, Casme settled on 34 ladies, six of them her sisters, for her picturesque beachside nuptials June 2 in Destin, Florida.
“I wanted them all to experience the love that they’ve seen that I’ve been praying for and wanting. I wanted them to witness it first hand,” Carter told CNN.
When she told her now-husband, Gary Carter, of her plans, he didn’t think she was serious at first, she says.
“He thought I was joking but then he was like, ‘If anybody can do it.’ He knows how I am and how many women are around me,” Carter said.
While Casme had 34 ladies by her side, her hubby only had 12 groomsmen.
Despite the large size of her bridal party, Casme says her wedding went off without a hitch. Not only that she planned it for YEARS, even before meeting her husband who proposed to her within three months.
Casme used a Pinterest board to put her dream nuptials together and used the #CelebratingTheCarters hashtag to catalog her big day.
Here comes THE CARTERS!!!! #celebratingthecarters #destinflorida #neworleans #nolagirl #married #blacklove Yassssss we did it!!! I prayed for this for years so don't mind me, I'm rejoicing!!!
Prior to that, she used the hashtag for her BIG OLE bachelorette party.
Would YOU have 34 bridesmaids in your wedding????
This was at 7AM! Let me introduce you to SOME of my Beautiful Bridal Party 😍We are missing a few in this moment 😩 #celebratingthecarters #neworleans #destinflorida #married #blackisbeautiful
See more photos from the bridal party packed #CelebratingTheCarters wedding on the flip.
Father's Day is pretty much here! Thank you Husband for making me an Instant Mom & Granny 😆🤣 #celebratingthecarters #destinflorida #neworleans #nolagirl #married #blacklove Yassssss we did it!!! I prayed for this for years so don't mind me, I'm rejoicing!!!
My husband often reminds me That I need a shrink and my response is always that's why you're here! 😂 Help a sista our why don't ya! #celebratingthecarters #destinflorida #neworleans #married #blacklove Yassssss we did it!!! I prayed for this for years so don't mind me, I'm rejoicing!!!
We have each other's back!!! My sistahs were there for me and I'll never forget it!!! This is 1/2 of my bridesmaids 😍 #celebratingthecarters Life is like a box of CHOCOLATES
