Rich The Kid’s Divorce To Be Settled Privately; Judge Orders Him To Pay Wife $11K A Month In Child Support (Exclusive)

Rapper To Settle Divorce Behind Closed Doors; Paying $11K A Month Support

Rich The Kid and his estranged wife are working to settle their divorce out of court through private mediation.

In a hearing earlier this month, the “Plug Walk” rapper’s lawyer told the court that her client and soon to be ex Antonette Willis would be hiring a private judge to resolve their divorce case.

Willis filed for divorce last year, accusing the rapper of being a serial cheater who bedded the likes of Blac Chyna and India Love during their marriage, according to court papers.

The news comes as another judge ordered Rich The Kid to pay Willis nearly $11,000 a month in child support for their two children, King Willis and Queen Roger.

Rich The Kid, who was born Dimitri Roger, has since moved from the split on with model Tori Brixx, and the pair recently welcomed a baby boy.