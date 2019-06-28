#AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From Night 2 Of The Democratic Debates

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Hilarious Tweets From The Dem Debate (Night 2)

Everyone’s buzzing over Kamala Harris dragging Joe Biden to Hell over his segregationist-friendly past in front of everyone in a deliciously spicy moment that defined the second very meme-able and politically hilarious Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Peep the funniest tweets from night 2 of the Democratic debates on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.