New Music: R&Baddie Baj Makes Dazzling Debut With Hot Girl Summer Anthem “Tonight”

Baj Makes Impressive Debut With “Tonight”

Talented R&Baddie Baj (pronounced ‘beige”) is here for the crown with a very fun and very Atlanta debut video for hot girl summer anthem “Tonight” that serves as the perfect intro for the next hottest singer/songwriter out of the A.

And we know you want to peep her screen-sizzling pics on the flip. Yep, she’s super cute.