New Music: R&Baddie Baj Makes Dazzling Debut With Hot Girl Summer Anthem “Tonight”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Baj "Tonight" video

Source: Baj

Baj Makes Impressive Debut With “Tonight”

Talented R&Baddie Baj (pronounced ‘beige”) is here for the crown with a very fun and very Atlanta debut video for hot girl summer anthem “Tonight” that serves as the perfect intro for the next hottest singer/songwriter out of the A.

And we know you want to peep her screen-sizzling pics on the flip. Yep, she’s super cute.

View this post on Instagram

🌹🌹🌹 . . . 📸: @ayebonk

A post shared by BAJ (Beige) 🌹 (@ohhbaj_) on

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by BAJ (Beige) 🌹 (@ohhbaj_) on

Be on the lookout for Baj’s debut EP “Dear Summer” coming soon.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Black Stories, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.