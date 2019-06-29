New Music: R&Baddie Baj Makes Dazzling Debut With Hot Girl Summer Anthem “Tonight”
Baj Makes Impressive Debut With “Tonight”
Talented R&Baddie Baj (pronounced ‘beige”) is here for the crown with a very fun and very Atlanta debut video for hot girl summer anthem “Tonight” that serves as the perfect intro for the next hottest singer/songwriter out of the A.
And we know you want to peep her screen-sizzling pics on the flip. Yep, she’s super cute.
Be on the lookout for Baj’s debut EP “Dear Summer” coming soon.
