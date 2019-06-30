Zoe Kravitz Marries Karl Glusman With A Second Sweet Swirl Wedding At Pops Lenny Kravitz’s Paris Crib

Zoe Kravitz And Karl Glusman Wed In Paris

Zoe Kravitz got her traditional wedding! US Weekly confirmed the actress wed actor Karl Glusman Saturday, June 29th. According to Page Six the pair held their wedding at Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian digs.

In May Zoe revealed the couple were already legally wed, but this weekend’s affair was much less private.

According to PEOPLE reports, Kravitz and Glusman hosted a wedding rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris on Friday attended by their loved ones — including Zoe’s famous family members, mom Lisa Bonet, stepfather Jason Moma, father Lenny Kravitz as well as Marisa Tomei, Denzel Washington, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne, Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and Zoe’s “Big Little Lies” co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

For the rehearsal dinner Zoe wore custom Danielle Frankel white bike shorts and a matching white bandeau, covered with a sheer beaded dress while the groom wore a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie.

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner, Grégory Lentz, told PEOPLE exclusively. The party, Lentz told PEOPLE, kicked into a higher gear after dinner. “Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

The menu for the night sounds phenomenal; lobster millefeuille, tuna tartare, Laperouse Vacherin — the house’s own version of France’s creamy dessert cheese — and a choice of steamed sea bass with cannelloni and vegetables or poultry with girolle mushrooms.

To cap off the evening, Lentz also surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Zoë & Karl.”

Sounds like a great weekend! Congratulations to Zoe and Karl.

