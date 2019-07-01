Rachel Strollezal: Here’s Why THIS Video Of Kim Kardashian’s Legs Has Twitter BLASTING Her For Appropriation…Again

It’s been no secret that Kim Kardashian has been collecting Appropriation Stones ever since she first plumped up her cakes way back when. A large part of her empire has been finding ways to incorporate blackness into her brand in ways that white women can aspire to attain. So her latest viral video should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody. Kim took a seemingly harmless selfie of herself walking down the street over the weekend probably to show off her shapely legs, but the video ended up being a bit more than she bargained for.

Kim’s legs on her story 🤪 The WOC jumped out!!! pic.twitter.com/p6eUqrmOOW — Hanā. (@hanizzle) June 30, 2019

See what we see? In the video, her legs look damn near mahogany. It’s another example of looking like she’s still striving for that blackness. Or is it just a harmless tan? Twitter has a LOT of thoughts and it’s going crazy…take a look.