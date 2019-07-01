Khloe Kardashian Had The Kaukasian Audacity To Kall Jordyn Woods ‘Fat’ And Twitter Kwickly Kicked Her A$$ To The Kurb

This season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is all about Khloe finding out about Tristan pushing all up on Jordyn Woods and the Jennerdashian Klan going full “I need to see the manager” over it. This week took things to a new level. Kim tried to come for Jada Pinkett Smith, and went in on Kris for allowing the “Red Table Talk” to go down. Kylie was still up in arms, but tried to get the Kardashians to stop “bullying” Jordyn.

That didn’t stop Khloe from calling Jordyn “fat”…actually, she called both Tristan and Jordyn “Fat f**** a**holes” to be exact.

This isn’t the energy we would expect from someone who has tried to champion body positivity and has had her own dealings with body-shaming, right? Well, Twitter noticed and the dragging was nassssty. Maybe they should leave black women alone for a bit. Please?