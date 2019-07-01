Shannon Clermont Kicks It With Mod Sun

Looks like her sister’s jail sentence isn’t stopping Shannon Clermont from having a hot girl summer. She was photographed having a good ol’ time with Mod Sun, the rapper who recently split with Bella Thorne… Guess they are helping each other through hard times. Help us out with our description for this swirly somethingship. Caption THIS!

Check out more photos of Mod Sun and Shannon below: