Floyd Mayweather Says Ms. Jackson Secretly Recorded Him, Taped Calls In Case Of Split (Exclusive)

Boxing Champ Says In Countersuit That Ex Shantel Jackson Invaded His Privacy

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said his ex-fiancee secretly recorded their conversations during their engagement so that if she decided not to marry him, she could still sue for a megabucks settlement.

Mayweather made the allegations in a new countersuit against Shantel Jackson for civil theft, unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and more. The champion athlete said in court papers filed June 20 that his onetime lover taped him on the phone without his “knowledge or consent,” so that she’d have damaging information to rely on in case she didn’t end up marrying the retired boxer.

“At least some of Jackson’s surreptitious tapings were recorded while Mayweather and Jackson were engaged to be married but Jackson, unbeknownst to Mayweather was attempting to construct a lawsuit against Mayweather should she decide she preferred its potential to a potential marriage,” Mayweather wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The Mayweather Promotions CEO said Jackson admitted recording him during their relationship, leaving him “highly offended and profoundly distressed,” his court docs state.

Mayweather also accused Jackson of abusing her position as a trusted member of his inner circle to charge his credit cards for unauthorized purchases and squirrel away cash. He said he only learned about the alleged theft when a mutual friend told him Jackson had been bragging about stealing from him.

Jackson, 35, has said she did not steal from Mayweather, with whom she was in a relationship with for eight years. Jackson said in court papers that Mayweather condoned her spending and didn’t have a problem with it until they broke up.

“The Platinum Life” star – who has since moved on with a relationship with rapper Nelly – initially sued Mayweather back in 2014, claiming he leaked her private medical info online when he accused her of aborting their twins on social media and posted a picture of her sonogram. But Mayweather countersued her for making unauthorized charges to his credit card, and last month, a judge allowed Mayweather to include the illegal recording allegations in that case.

Mayweather wants Jackson to pay him punitive damages plus $5,000 for every time she recorded him.

Jackson hadn’t responded to Mayweather’s new claims as of July 1.