“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Take A Wild Guess What Bride Elaine Isn’t Telling Max About Her Fiancé [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Bridezilla Has A Big Surprise For Max
A brand new episode of “Bridezillas” is set to air this Friday — and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming show. This time around bride Elaine tries to give Max a heads up to be open-minded about meeting her fiancé. Watch below:
You probably guessed that Elaine is marrying a woman — so we’re wondering why Max didn’t!
The upcoming episode of “BRIDEZILLAS” on WE tv airs Friday, July 5th at 10/9C.
