Unshowered Legs And Heartbreaks: Let’s Laugh At Everyone Mad At Colin Kaepernick’s Latest Stance Regarding The American Flag

Colin Kaepernick really knows how to rile up some MAGAs, doesn’t he? News broke on Tuesday that Kaep had convinced Nike to shelve a new release that featured the old version of the American flag with the 13 stars for the colonies. Kaep apparently felt as though the image was offensive due to its connection to slavery. This, of course, has made MAGAs, who had already said they were boycotting Nike a year or so ago, very mad.

Now they want to boycott it…again?

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Look at that loser. Welp. You know what time it is. Time to make fun of the people mad at Kaep. It’s one of our favorite traditions. Take a look…