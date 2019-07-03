Unshowered Legs And Heartbreaks: Let’s Laugh At Everyone Mad At Colin Kaepernick’s Latest Stance Regarding The American Flag
- By Bossip Staff
Colin Kaepernick really knows how to rile up some MAGAs, doesn’t he? News broke on Tuesday that Kaep had convinced Nike to shelve a new release that featured the old version of the American flag with the 13 stars for the colonies. Kaep apparently felt as though the image was offensive due to its connection to slavery. This, of course, has made MAGAs, who had already said they were boycotting Nike a year or so ago, very mad.
Now they want to boycott it…again?
Look at that loser. Welp. You know what time it is. Time to make fun of the people mad at Kaep. It’s one of our favorite traditions. Take a look…
