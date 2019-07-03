Hello Summer: 53-Year-Old Elise Neal’s Body Is STILL Absolutely Insane As Hell
View this post on Instagram
it's nice & necessary to take time for yourself. It is so important to decrease stress, breathe some fresh air,or try yoga and relax : even within the past week its been difficult- deaths – changes etc – but I've learned to(no matter what) to take a moment to reconnect with me . #Selfcare #yoga #dance 💃🏽 #Loveyourself❤❤ **in what ways do you relax relate release?**
Elise Neal is one of the all-time, never-aging bae. If you recall, she blew up the entire internet a while back when she revealed her insane bikini body. She is still absolutely at it, giving us all kinds of bawdy at the tender age of 53. She hasn’t lost a step and looks as good as ever. It’s quite the Christmas miracle in the summer.
That’s why she’s the latest in our epic, beloved Hello Summer series highlighting women who are putting their bawdies on blast in time for the summer. We love to see it. We really do.
Take a look at the majesty…
View this post on Instagram
Once again @americanblackfilmfestival was incredible blend of informative gatherings filled with industry info and too much fun! (So much so I have a bad cold now 😬) Great being there to see my film produced by @ceoazarel "ALL IN" win @Bet Audience Award for BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE Congratulations to everyone involved!! And cheers 🥂 @Jefffriday for a great experience at @americanblackfilmfestival 🎬
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Excited to finally share some of my fitness tips with 'yall!! Get it ,start at home today💪🏽🏋🏽♀️ [LINK IN BIO!]" [Side note (🎶(Going Bad" 🎶) by #meekmill × #drake got me hyped musically – I don't own that song BUT all you need to do my workouts IS YOU 😘 #BUYNOW 🎥 : @jo_lenz #fitness #health #exercise (The link is in my bio NOW💋💋)
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.