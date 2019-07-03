Hello Summer: 53-Year-Old Elise Neal’s Body Is STILL Absolutely Insane As Hell

Elise Neal is one of the all-time, never-aging bae. If you recall, she blew up the entire internet a while back when she revealed her insane bikini body. She is still absolutely at it, giving us all kinds of bawdy at the tender age of 53. She hasn’t lost a step and looks as good as ever. It’s quite the Christmas miracle in the summer.

That’s why she’s the latest in our epic, beloved Hello Summer series highlighting women who are putting their bawdies on blast in time for the summer. We love to see it. We really do.

Take a look at the majesty…