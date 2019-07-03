The Big-Backed AUDACITY: Everyone’s STILL Flaming Khloe The Klown For Calling Jordyn Woods “Fat”
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Khloe K. (AGAIN)
It’s been three business days since Khloe the klown had the big-backed AUDACITY to call Jordyn Woods “fat” during the messy KUWTK finale in a truly legendary “Oh HELL NAWL” moment that sparked a never-ending slander party that’s STILL going on Twitter.
Peep the most viciously hilarious Khloe the klown slander on the flip.
