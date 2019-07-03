Foolishness: Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend With Sauce Packets Over Wrong McDonald’s Order

The woman, “advised a verbal argument ensued in which the Defendant began striking them with sweet and sour sauce packets in the head and face area,” Deputy Michael O’Donnell wrote in the report.

During the altercation, Ferrer allegedly pinned his girlfriend to the ground and “placed his palm on her face and pressed her head into the ground using his body weight.” The woman reportedly fought back, grabbing a portion of the defendant’s beard and ripping it off his face.

According to the affidavit, that’s when he let her up.

Officers arrived on the scene after they were advised a “physical altercation” had occurred, but Ferrer had already fled the scene. He was arrested shortly after and booked in Pasco County jail on a felony battery charge and he made his initial court appearance on Monday.

As it turns out, Ferrer was convicted of battery back in April involving the same woman in yet another motel. After pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charge, he was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $750 in fines and court fees.