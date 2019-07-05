Gold Grillin’ Saweetie Gets Icy In “My Type” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Thank you Petey Pablo…

Saweetie “My Type” Music Video

Saweetie’s dropped the official video for her hit “My Type.” After already releasing a visual for the song featuring Niecy Nash and the rest of the cast of “Claws”, Saweetie’s back—this time with a vid filled with Bay Area homage and Saweetie’s Icy Girls.

The track is from her “Icy” EP that dropped in March.

Prior to dropping the video Saweetie announced her #MyTypeChallenge that spread across social media with participants ranging from dancers and comedians to her (blood) cousin Gabrielle Union.

Watch “My Type” up top.

