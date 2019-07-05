Money Moves: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Takes The Top Spot As The Biggest Tuesday Opener Of All Time

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sets A New Box Office Record

In a fairly unconventional move, Spider-Man: Far From Home launched on a Tuesday in the lead-up to the 4th of July weekend.

Blockbusters tend to arrive on Thursdays and Fridays in an effort to attract those weekend crowds, but luckily for the latest Spidey flick, it looks like their early-week release paid off. Because of the timing of the latest Marvel film’s release, Far From Home has officially set a record as the most successful Tuesday opening at the domestic box office of all-time.

The second installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man films hit theaters on Tuesday, July 2, bringing in a record-setting $39.3 million on opening day, according to reports from Deadline. That now makes Far From Home the highest Tuesday gross overall for any movie in the U.S., beating out The Force Awakens’ record with $37.4 million. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the previous record holder for a Tuesday opening was Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man, which took in $35 million back in July of 2012.

Not only did Tom Holland’s latest portrayal of the classic character set a new record for a Tuesday opening at the domestic box office, it almost broke the record for the best July 4 performance, too.

The film took in an estimated $25.1 million on the holiday, bringing the sequel’s current domestic take to $91.5 million so far, per Deadline. The current record for best Independence Day at the box office still belongs to Transformers, which took home $29 million back in 2007.

As of now, it’s expected that Far From Home could clear the $125 million mark by the end of Friday or Saturday, which brings it closer to the estimated $170-$190 million gross it has been estimated to hit.