Hello Summer: Black Ink Crew’s Sky Is Continuing Her Unreal Bangin’ Bawdy Glo Up

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

View this post on Instagram

And Then What?

A post shared by Super Duper Woman (@flyyytattedsky) on

If you’ve been watching Black Ink Crew over the last couple of seasons then you’ve seen all sorts of drama with her kids and personal life. You’ve also probably noticed that she has been out here looking better and better every single episode. If you follow her IG you’ll just why. She’s been glowing up at an alarming rate, showing her foray into the fashion world has proven fruitful for her pockets and her own look.

So you know what time it is. Let’s engrave her in the annals of our Hello Summer collection of baddest baddies for the warm weather. Take a look at some of the reasons why.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @ethikagirls 💞

A post shared by Super Duper Woman (@flyyytattedsky) on

View this post on Instagram

Presence Felt 🇯🇲❤️

A post shared by Super Duper Woman (@flyyytattedsky) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Haitian Flag Day 🇭🇹🤞🏽

    A post shared by Super Duper Woman (@flyyytattedsky) on

    View this post on Instagram

    😊Stfu

    A post shared by Super Duper Woman (@flyyytattedsky) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: News, Originals, Uncategorized

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.