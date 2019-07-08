P-Popping For The Gram: Apryl Jones’ Bizarre IG Rant About Famous Men In Her DMs Has The WHOLE Internet Confused As Hell
Apryl Jones really took her hot girl summer a bit too far. After shattering the internet by revealing a breakup with Omarion lead to her taking pics in Lil Fizz’s bed amid rumors she’s pregnant by him, Jones has taken things to a whole new level with an IG Live rant that has a lot of people shaking their heads.
In the rant, she talks about all the men who are in her DMs. She goes into detail about The Game wanting to get with her (again?) and everyone from Shaq to Kevin Durant to Paul Pierce wishing her happy Mother’s Day. She also talks about how she’s a celebrity and ends off with a detailed discussion about her…nether regions.
It’s all really bizarre and we don’t want to speculate about the state of mind she’s in for the video but we hope she gets a clear head and can explain exactly what’s going on here. Either way, it all thoroughly confused and shocked the internet.
Take a look…
