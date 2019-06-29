Whew, Chile! Apryl Jones Confirmed She’s Smashing Lil Fizz To B2K Bits And Blew Up Twitter

Apryl Confirms Lil Fizz Relationship?

Remember a few months back when Moneice accused Apryl and Fizz of creepin’ around together in front of her and Omarion’s kids? Welp, it looks like it was true! Apryl got all the way loose on Instagram live last night and confirmed Fizz is at least a friend with benefits. The two were caught canoodling in the corner of a kitchen while someone recorded them.

When fans asked Apryl on livestream whether or not she and Fizz were together she laughs and pulls him into the camera. “Life is to be lived,” sheesh! No need to wonder how Omarion feels about his bandmate dating his ex-gf and baby mama. He previously said it doesn’t bother him.

Folks on Twitter think this Apryl-Fizz-Omarion scenario sounds like B2K fanfiction! Hit the flip to see how their dragging Fizz and Apryl for ‘breaking code’ by creepin’ with each other.