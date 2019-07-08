LHHNY’s Brittney Taylor Offered Plea Deal In Assault Case (Exclusive)

Rapper Turned Reality Star Says She Did Not Attack Witness To Alleged Assault Involving Remy Ma

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” starlet Brittney Taylor has been offered a no-jail plea deal following her arrest last month for allegedly assaulting a witness in her separate assault case against Remy Ma.

Taylor was in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday for a hearing on the assault rap, where cops charged her after she allegedly scratched her alleged victim Dina Khalil and threw a cell phone at her face during an early morning argument.

Prosecutors offered to drop the assault charge in exchange for Taylor pleading guilty to harassment in the second degree, a violation, along with a conditional discharge and order of protection between her and Khalil.

But the Manhattan DA’s office said that Taylor rejected the plea deal and the case is now scheduled to go to trial next month.

Following the hearing, Taylor’s lawyer Sanford Rubenstein told us that they are now mulling the deal, but also would be pushing to have the case thrown out.

He added that Taylor’s assault case doesn’t negate that Remy Ma allegedly pummelled her.

“Nothing in this case changes any of the facts with regard to the allegations of assault by Brittney Taylor against Remy Ma,” Rubenstein said.

Taylor accused Remy Ma of slugging her earlier this summer at a concert at Irving Plaza in NYC, and cops later charged her with assault. Remy Ma is due back in court this week.