Thoughts? Rihanna Gets Labeled The “King Of Pop” In Harper’s Bazaar China Cover Story

Rihanna Gives Cover Looks And Gets Dubbed The “King Of Pop” By Harper’s Bazaar China

Ri Ri is continuing her 2019 cover takeover and we’re absolutely here for it.

This time the 31-year-old is taking over Harper’s Bazaar China with colorful neon greatness.

Her story is sure to stir up some debates, however, considering Harper’s Bazaar China seems to be labeling Rihanna the “king of pop” in their Instagram post. They also strangely said Ri Ri “worked her way up from ‘nobody’ to ‘somebody’ with her musical talents.”

Uuuh…okaaay.

Was Rihanna ever a “nobody?”

Ms. Erykah Badu seemed to have the same questions, commenting on the post with “She was always a somebody.”

It’s not clear yet if these words were from Rihanna’s or the writers, but it seems we’ll have to find out when the August issue drops.

Anyone know Chinese?

Let us know what you think about the “king of pop” angle and more, and be sure to hit the flip for more dazzling looks from Ri Ri.