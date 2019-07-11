Omari Hardwick, Karen Civil, Toya Wright, & More Celebrate Larry Morrow At Hennessy Privilège Toast
- By Bossip Staff
Omari Hardwick, Karen Civil, Toya Wright, & More Celebrate Larry Morrow At Hennessy Privilège Toast
Many celebrities and tastemakers attended the Hennessy Privilège, #PrivilegeToast to honor Lifestyle Influencer and Restauranteur, Larry Morrow during festivities of the 25th Essence Music Festival weekend at the Emeril’s Delmonico. New Orleans native, Larry Morrow is a serial entrepreneur, event curator, author, investor and most recently restauranteur. The prestigious#PrivilegeToast is held to celebrate individuals who embody innovative leadership and selfless contributions to the community; ideals held close in the House of Hennessy Cognac for almost 250 years.
At only 28 years old, Larry Morrow Events has produced concerts, afterparties and every kind of celebration under the sun, from weekly tastemaker mixers to lavish, star-studded, annual weekend celebrations such as NBA All-Star, NFL Super Bowl, Essence Music Festival, Jazz Fest and Sugar Bowl weekend parties — hosted by celebrities like Diddy, Floyd Mayweather, Drake, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and more. His substantial success in the entertainment industry has allowed him to launch other ventures, such as Larry Morrow Properties, his critically acclaimed self-help book, “All Bets On Me – the Risks and Rewards of Becoming an Entrepreneur”, as well as, the all-new Morrow’s Restaurant in New Orleans.
The star-studded private event featured Omari Hardwick, Karen Civil, Toya Wright, Keshia Knight Pulliam, DJ Envy, Angel Davis, Tahiry Jose, Monyetta Shaw, Kristen Scott, and Cortez Bryant, among others. Guests were treated to 5 course dinner and of course, specialty crafted cocktails courtesy of Hennessy, and a dope photobooth experience! Hit the flip for more event photos.
