Who Looked More Bangin’ In Summer Spandex? Dascha Polanco VS. Mya
- By Bossip Staff
Mya’s been making her press rounds to promote her upcoming BET show “Girls Cruise” this week and the paps caught her out here flaunting that vegan bawwwwdy in a spandex jumpsuit.
She wasn’t the only stunner whose milkshake was bringing the boys to the yard either. Actress Dascha Polanco wore a sporty spandex look on set in Washington Heights.
If you had to choose, which of these ladies looked more bangin?
