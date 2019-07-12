Who Looked More Bangin’ In Summer Spandex? Dascha Polanco VS. Mya

- By Bossip Staff
Mya

Source: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews / Splash News

Mya And Dascha Polanco Flaunt Their Curves In Colorful Spandex Jumpsuits

Mya’s been making her press rounds to promote her upcoming BET show “Girls Cruise” this week and the paps caught her out here flaunting that vegan bawwwwdy in a spandex jumpsuit.

Dascha Polanco

Source: Jose Perez / SplashNews / Splash News

She wasn’t the only stunner whose milkshake was bringing the boys to the yard either. Actress Dascha Polanco wore a sporty spandex look on set in Washington Heights.

If you had to choose, which of these ladies looked more bangin?

