Stick ‘Em Up: Vince Staples Showcases His Acting Chops In Common’s New Visual For “Hercules” [Video]

Common Gets Some Help From Vince Staples In His Video For “Hercules”

Earlier this week, Common stopped by Apple Music’s Beats 1 to premiere his new single “Hercules.” The Swizz Beatz-assisted track is set to appear on the Chicago rapper’s upcoming studio album Let Love, which he just announced on Zane Lowe’s show.

The Grammy-winner quickly followed up the single’s release with a music video, and even though he doesn’t appear on the song, the visual co-stars Vince Staples. The video features Staples as the cashier at a bodega of sorts, which ends up being robbed while Common is inside shopping and rapping his azz off.

Peep the video for “Hercules” down below: