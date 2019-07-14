Bongratulations: YG And Girlfriend Welcome Their Second Daughter

YG And Girlfriend Catelyn Sparks Welcome Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for YG and longtime love Catelyn Sparks who welcomed their daughter Vibe Jackson into the world this weekend. The couple already share a 4-year-old daughter named Harmony.

Proud big sis Harmony posted up with her baby sibling on the gram. So cute right?!

Congratulations to YG on the birth of his second daughter Vibe Jackson! pic.twitter.com/ltEHu7745h — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 14, 2019

