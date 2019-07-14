Bongratulations: YG And Girlfriend Welcome Their Second Daughter

- By Bossip Staff
YG watches the Rams play

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

YG And Girlfriend Catelyn Sparks Welcome Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for YG and longtime love Catelyn Sparks who welcomed their daughter Vibe Jackson into the world this weekend. The couple already share a 4-year-old daughter named Harmony.

YG's daughter Harmony holds her little sister Vibe

Source: Courtesy / YG

Proud big sis Harmony posted up with her baby sibling on the gram. So cute right?!

Karen Civil tweeted the photo as well.

