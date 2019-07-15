#RHOA Reunited Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have A Playdate With Their Darling Daughters
From frenemies to friends…
Porsha Williams And Kenya Moore Have Daughter Playdate
Things have DEFINITELY changed between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. As previously reported Kenya and Porsha have buried the hatchet (ALL) the way after having a hair-pulling altercation at the season 6 RHOA reunion.
Now after being pregnant at the same time, the new moms are posing with their adorable daughters Pilar Jhena and Brooklyn Daly.
“Babyyy Brooklyn is about that #Payback up here at Pj turban. Too cute,” Porsha captioned a photo of Brooklyn trying to pull off her daughter’s turban. Remember when Porsha did that same move to Kenya?
Kenya also shared the same pic on her social media.
Isn’t it good to see that these two buried the hatchet??? Their friendship should make for GREAT TV when RHOA season 12 airs this fall.
Porsha said on Dish Nation that she’s seen a “change” in Kenya.
“Babies change you and stuff, I think it’s good because we want to see her and her husband Marc and baby Brooklyn is gorgeous. I think it’s gonna be really good and maybe she can have like different types of friendships now.”
