Jermaine Dupri’s Proposed Female Rap Cypher Is Getting Dragged To Who-TF-Are-YOU-Ville

SMH: Jermaine Dupri Attempts To Rectify Female Rapper Critique, Gets Dragged All Over Again

Last week, Jermaine Dupri had the internet fed up at him over remarks categorizing all women who rap as “strippers”. In an attempt to rectify his wrongs, the So So Def mogul decided to find some so-called middle ground with a “cypher” contest, to display REAL lady emcees with diverse lyrics.

Proposes to use the #SoSoDefCypher to “invest” in a female rapper…but here’s the thing: No one is here for it…yet anyway.

After all the calls,DMs, angry tweets and other messages saying “I am a major gatekeeper in the hip hop world,why don’t I invest in a female who is out here hustling and making a name for herself?” I decided to create the #SoSoDefFemalecypher, details coming soon pic.twitter.com/Nyxl5KpPXZ — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 12, 2019

