King Kendrick: ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ Just Tied Eminem’s 350 Week Billboard Record

Kendrick Lamar Joins An Elite Club On The Billboard Charts

Even though Kendrick Lamar hasn’t released a solo album in over two years (please….come back!!) he’s still dominating the charts.

On Monday, Chart Data revealed that Kendrick’s 2012 project good kid, m.A.A.d city has tied Eminem’s The Eminem Show as the only hip-hop studio albums to appear on the Billboard 200 chart for 350 weeks. That’s a pretty impressive run.

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. It joins 'The Eminem Show' as the only hip-hop studio album to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2019

These two are connected in a lot of ways, including their highly influential relationships with Dr. Dre and their respective mainstream success.

Beside that, K.Dot has always shown a lot of love for Eminem–so there’s no doubt he’s excited to reach this milestone right behind someone he openly admires. The Compton native dubbed Eminem the “best wordsmith ever” during a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair and as Complex points out, he went on record stating that observing Em’s behavior in the studio is what inspired one of GKMC‘s hits, “Backseat Freestyle.”

As of now, good kid, m.A.A.d city is sitting at number 152 on the Billboard 200, which means it’s likely to beat out The Eminem Show’s 357 week record entirely.

Congrats to Kendrick on the major milestone…..but seriously, please release some more music. We’re waiting.