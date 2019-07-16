KKKarma KKKollections: Neo-Nazi Blogger Forced To Pay $14 Million For Trolling And Doxxing Real Estate Agent

Neo-Nazi Blogger Forced To Pay $14 Million In Doxxing Lawsuit

When you’re a piece of s#!t racist, bigot, a$$hole you deserve all the terrible things that KKKome to you.

According to the Missoulian, a neo-nazi blogger has been ordered by a judge to pay a real estate agent $14 million for publicizing her personal information and calling for his followers to harass her.

Andrew Anglin sent his rabid fans to “storm” Tanya Gersh after he accused her of trying to force white nationalist Richard Spencer’s mother to sell her building.

Says Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer David Dinelli:

“We are committed to doing whatever we can to collect whatever Andrew Anglin has that is subject to collection here in the United States, whether that’s cash, assets or intellectual property,” he said, declining to comment further on the potential methods for collection. “The bigger message is that Tanya Gersh, a real estate agent in small-town Montana, was able to take on the web’s most notorious neo-Nazi and win,” he added.

Anglin must pay $10 million in punitive damages along with $4,042,438 in compensatory damages.