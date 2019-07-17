Naaaaaaaaaants Ingonyamaaaaaaaa: Beyoncé Releases ‘Spirit’ Starring Blue Ivy [Video]

Beyoncé “Spirit” Music Video

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy) have blessed the BeyHive with a new video.

Bey’s released a music video for “Spirit” which was filmed at Havasu Falls at the Grand Canyon that features styling from Zerina Akers, 12 outfit changes and a red-haired Blue.

Some are surmising that Blue’s red locks are a nod to Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

Watch the first video from Bey’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album above and check out the BeyHive going NUCLEAR over their Queens’ new video here.