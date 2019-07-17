Blue Ivy And Her Momma’s New Lion King Video Has Resorted Twitter To Ashes
- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce has been the undeniable star of the promo run for the new live-action Lion King movie dropping this weekend in theaters across America. She’s been killing the red carpets. Now she’s dropped the music video for the first single,”Spirit,” off of the movie’s soundtrack.
That’s all well and good, Bey. Good for you, now can we talk about the STAR of the show, here? Great. Because Blue Ivy is all up in the video and she came to destroy. We submit to our new president and overlord Miss Blue Ivy.
Peep how they responded to the Little Mermaid backlash by giving her red hair? Oh, they did NOT come to play. Peep how Blue Ivy’s performance has scorched Twitter to ashes.
