BlackGirlMagic Yara Shahidi Graces Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar With Unretouched Looks

Yara Shahidi Delivers Unretouched Photos For Harper’s Bazaar Cover

Yara Shahidi is continuing to let her light shine and now she’s taking on beauty in a different way with her Harper’s Bazaar cover.

The 19-year-old actress graced the cover all natural without any retouching of her photos, according to PEOPLE.

Along with her untouched look, the Grown-ish star also discussed her style and how she tends to stay covered up for the most part.

“By not showing skin, I’m making a statement,” she said, although she put on more slinkier pieces for her Bazaar shoot. “My clothes need to have movement. For me, fashion is all about joy.”

Shahidi also rocked natural curls and talked about diversity in beauty products. This year, she became an ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and starred in the company’s extended shade range campaign.

“I love that more brands are doing this,” Shahidi said of the foundation collection. “There have been times when I got out of the makeup chair and my skin looked gray. It’s why I think every single person of color usually brings their own makeup kit to set.”

For more of what the young activist and artist has to say, you can check out her full Bazaar interview here.