LHHNY’s Mendeecees To Be Released In 2020 (Exclusive)

Former Reality Star Gets Release Date From Federal Prison

Here’s some good news for “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Yandy Smith-Harris.

Her incarcerated husband and former co-star Mendeecees Harris is set to be released from federal prison next year after being sentenced to at least eight years for drug trafficking.

Mendeecees’ release date is now November 2020, which means he’ll serve a little more than half of his actual sentence, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Under a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that from 2006 to 2008, he helped to ferry hard drugs from New York City to the Rochester, NY area.

In 2015, a federal judge sentenced Mendeecees to eight to ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that flooded upstate New York with heroin and cocaine.

He appealed the decision, but the Appellate Court ultimately upheld his original sentence.

Mendeecees had already served 15 months before he was granted bail in the case, and that was considered time served, according to court papers, bringing a grand total of his hard time to approximately five years.

The 40-year-old was initially incarcerated in Pennsylvania but has since been transferred to a medium-security facility in New Jersey, likely to be closer to Smith-Harris and his four children.

Mendeecees has said that he’s used his time on the inside wisely, saying in court papers that successfully completed a substance abuse prevention program, classes on how to parent from prison and courses in money management, health and nutrition and public speaking.