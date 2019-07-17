‘I’m Fine, What’s Wrong?!’ Shannon Brown Says He’s Unbothered In Wake Of Monica Divorce

Shannon Brown Speaks On Monica Divorce

Shannon Brown gave a rare comment this week on his personal life. The basketball star/estranged husband of Monica Brown appeared on “Sister Circle TV” Tuesday to speak on his career as a baller and his current status playing in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.

He also spoke on his foundation and his Skills Summit Camp that’s based around health awareness for local kids—but things got especially interesting when host Rashan Ali mentioned that he was “going through a lot” in his personal life. According to Shannon, however, that’s simply untrue. He’s doing juuuust fine despite Monica filing for divorce in March.

“I haven’t been going through a lot of nothing,” said Shannon. “A lot of people take stories they hear and they blow it up for entertainment purposes but I’ve learned how to ignore the negativity and keep pushing forward. I think a lot of people got the same idea, they see me and say, “Are you okay?!” I’m fine. What’s wrong?”

Oh?

Both Monica and Shannon have remained mostly quiet about what caused their split, but Monica recently said on the “RuPaul Show” that it was NOT infidelity.

“Even though I’m on reality TV, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God,” said Monica to RuPaul. “No matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes … I’ll be there to support because that’s what I vowed to do, even when the other side of it does not work.” Luckily, for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue but in the times that I’ve experienced that, I definitely act out very harshly,” she said. “So that part of the growth has been good. Me being hurt repeatedly allowed me to say, ‘Okay, how do you deal with hurt?’”

