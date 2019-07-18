Urban Outfitters Dictionary: Jimmy Kimmel “Translates” Offset And Cardi B’s Bust Down Bando Bars For Old People [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Offset And Cardi B Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Show
Offset and his Queen, Cardi B, took their talents to Jimmy Kimmel’s show last night and during their stop Jimmy played translator for the old, lame, uninformed and, to be honest, white.
Kulture’s parents spit some of their famous bars and the talk show host broke it down for the geriatrics like Metamucil.
Press play below to check it out.
Dat way.
More pics of Cardi’s curves on the flip.
