Sierra Gates On Headline Heat

Most Love & Hip Hop stars join the show to make a quick bag, but Sierra Gates wants it to be known that she was a boss before sharing her life with VH1 cameras. The reality star and Glam Shop owner stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her — and yes, she went there. Sierra opened up about her infamous fight with castmate Keely, and dished on all the other beefs she encountered on the show.

As for what’s next for the star, the Decatur, Georgia native is all about her coins and her business, and clearly has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. Check out the video above to see what else Sierra had to say.