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King Harris Injured While Helping Brother Major Practice Parking

A King-Size Injury! King Harris Walks With A Cane After Major’s Driving Lesson Gone Wrong: ‘Major Got His Get Back’

King Harris is dealing with a knee injury after his newly licensed younger brother Major accidentally pinned him against a car.

Published on August 9, 2026
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King Harris is now walking around with a cane, and it’s all thanks to his little brother’s first few days behind the wheel. He found himself pinned against a parked car while trying to help Major Harris practice parking a gray Audi, and the whole thing ended up caught on camera.

T.I. Birthday Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Their mother, Tiny, shared the video herself, showing Major carefully attempting to maneuver the Audi into a parking spot while King stood in front of the car using hand signals to guide him. Things took a turn when the Audi rolled forward and briefly trapped King against another parked vehicle. He winced in visible pain as T.I. and other family members laughed in the background before King eventually limped away from the scene.

Domani Harris later posted a video showing King arriving at the gym with a cane, his left knee wrapped in a black brace. Not one to let the moment go without a joke, King posted a photo of his swollen knee on his Instagram Story with a caption poking fun at the situation, writing that people shouldn’t mistake the injury for content because he “just make[s] it look good.”

Despite King’s real discomfort, the parking accident played out as a pretty classic family moment.

According to Complex, the parking lesson came shortly after Major earned his driver’s license, a milestone T.I. celebrated by gifting him the gray Audi involved in the incident. The timing lines up with a big year for Major overall. As previously reported, he graduated with honors from Woodward Academy back in May and accepted a scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design, so getting his license and a new car felt like the next natural step in a string of accomplishments.

Of course, no one could have predicted that step would come with a minor injury for his older brother. Still, based on how the Harris family handled it online, it seems like King is taking the whole thing in stride.

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