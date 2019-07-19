Get It, Auntie: Bad Girl Of Comedy Luenell Scores Stand Up Residency On Las Vegas’ Main Strip

Luenell Talks Accepting Her “Auntie” Status, Announces Vegas Residency

Congratulations are in order for Luenell, an entertainment veteran, and respected comedian. She just scored a run of shows in Vegas. While visiting The DL Hughley Show this week, Luenell talked about many things, including being comfy with being called “auntie”. Towards the end of the podcast, she spilled the good news to viewers.

Earlier this year, Luenell joined Mo’Nique during her run of shows at Las Vegas’ SLS Hotel. The show ran from January until March and got 5-star reviews. Luenell’s solo Vegas run starts on August 4th and runs through September 29th. She’ll be at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club at The LINQ for 8 weeks straight.

Well, the cat is out of the bag! Congratulations Luenell on getting those Vegas checks!