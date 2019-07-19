Preciousness: Porsha Williams Gives A Tour Of Pilar Jhena’s ‘Luxury Lounge’ Nursery [Video]

Porsha Wiliams Gives Pilar Jhena Nursery Tour

Porsha Williams is giving fans a look at her baby girl’s nursery. The RHOA star took Bravo inside baby Pilar’s “Luxury Lounge” that includes a library, a milk station so Pilar can get “milk drunk” and a pile of suicases for international travel.

The room also features a baby bed surrounded by wings because she’s Porsha’s “little angel” and oddly enough a piece of Pilar’s umbilical cord that Porsha calls “gross and yummy” at the same time.”

SIS……PLEASE.