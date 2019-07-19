Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Ben Simmons & More Attend Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50

Sports Illustrated partnered with the CFDA to celebrate the unveiling of the 4th annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 list at the Sunset Room Hollywood last night. The event honored the world’s most stylish athletes, 2019 SI Fashionable 50 honorees in attendance included Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, DeAndre Jordan, Ben Simmons, Tyrod Taylor, Michelle Wie, P.K. Subban, Iman Shumpert, Rudy Gay, Evander Kane, Kelly Oubre Jr and more! For a gallery of some of the best styled attendees, hit the flip!