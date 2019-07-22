Celebrity Seeds: Daddy Diddy Takes Daughter Chance To Disneyland For 13th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, Jessie Combs

Source: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews / Splash News

Diddy’s Daughter Chance Is A Teenager Now

Happy Birthday to Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs, who celebrated her 13th birthday over the weekend with a trip to Disneyland along with her mom, dad, sisters and brother.

Diddy posted several sweet messages to his daughter, including this one.

Hit the flip for more from their celebrations.

View this post on Instagram

🎉thirTEEN🎉13

A post shared by CHANCE COMBS (@myfancychance) on

Big Bro Quincy posted birthday wishes as well.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Black Girl Magic, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.