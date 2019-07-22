Arrested: Young Dro Popped For Pugilistically Propelling Banana Pudding Plate At His Partner

Young Dro Arrested For Throwing Banana Pudding At Girlfriend

Things went very left in the Young Dro household a couple weeks ago and news is just now breaking about what happened.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper was arrested in July 5 after throwing a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend inside their Georgia home. Word is that an argument started over money and quickly escalated into a violent food fight.

When the cops pulled up, Dro’s lady insisted that she didn’t want to press charges but the fuzz put the rapper in cuffs anyway.

To make matters worse, Dro has a contempt of child support order against him and thus will be held until that is resolved in addition to the 2 counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence. Legal docs state that he owes $41,000 and has to pay at least $10,000 to be freed.

For his part, Dro says he’s current and there must be a clerical error of some kind.