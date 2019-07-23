“Family Friends”: Nicole Murphy Tried To Deny She’s Big Ol’ Age Bedding A VERY Married Antoine Fuqua And They’re BOTH Getting DRAGGED

The whole entire Internet was shook on Monday when pics of director Antoine Fuqua, who is married to legendary actress Lela Rochon), kissing the very single Nicole Murphy in Italy were spread around like wildfire. The images show the two locking lips; Murphy in a bathing suit and Fuqua in a towel, might we add. The reaction was swift and damning. Murphy, for her part, had a somewhat curious explanation:

“Antoine and I are just family friends,” she told Love B. Scott. “I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Really? Also, if you notice the pics above show the two together at a movie premiere in May, though at least they have their clothes on and aren’t kissing, so that’s a good start. We don’t want to speculate that two people in Italy by a swimming pool locking lips are having some sort of affair because we are a responsible journalistic institution.

However…we are happy to let you see what Twitter is saying about the mess. Spoiler: Fuqua and Murphy are getting DESTROYED. Take a look…