Hottie Head-In-Chief Megan Thee Stallion Files Trademark For Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Phrase

Megan Thee Stallion Trademarking “Hot Girl Summer”

A bangin’ baaaawdied boat driver is making a smart move with her signature catchphrase. Megan Thee Stallion has filed a trademark for “Hot Girl Summer” phrase which has been used (and gentrified) by Wendy’s, Forever 21 and even Maybelline.

The news comes from Billboard who notes that the Houston hot girl filed the trademark July 10, the same day she publicly responded to one of her fans saying she was actively “in the process” of making it happen.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

Meg’s trademark will include hoodies, t-shirts and sportswear if (and when) it’s approved.

Now THAT’s some “real f***g hot girl sh**.”