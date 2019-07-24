Da Brat CONFIRMED That Nicole Murphy Chased LisaRaye’s Ex-Husband And Twitter Is Re-DRAGGING Her

Nicole Murphy has gotten herself into a bit of a pickle these days. Over the last 48 hours or so she’s become quite the public enemy. The reason? Pics of her out in Italy kissing the very married Antoine Fuqua. When the pics hit the net, the pile-on was immediate. One person hopping in was LisaRaye who accused Nicole of going at HER husband back when they were married. The accusation shook Twitter, then Lisa’s sister, Da Brat came through to verify the story.

“Absolutely,” said Brat. “When my sister was First Lady of Turks & Caicos it was a couple of them hoes that did that.”

Wowwowwowowow. Twitter was quick to continue the dragging…take a look…