Hello Summer: A Gallery Of Reasons We’re Going To Miss Seeing Charmaine’s Thickalicious Goodness On #BlackInkCrew

Charmaine Johnise’s Hottest Photos

The reality TV world was shaken up earlier this week when Charmaine decided that she was going to step away from “Black Ink Chi” instead of dealing with Lily and her N-word-spouting shenanigans. She was one of the OGs who has held down the show since day one. Now she looks to be sadly moving on.

We hope this isn’t real but if it is, we might as well say a lovely goodbye. What better way than to include her in our Hello Summer series highlighting the most bae-ful thickalicious baes in their best summer looks.

Charmaine is on the thicc reality show hall of fame so let’s give her these flowers now.

Take a look and enjoy…