Career Done: Kim K Speaks After Filthy Photog Marcus Hyde (Allegedly) Solicited Nude Selfies From IG Models

People Ain’t Isht! Marcus Hyde’s Alleged DMs Asks Model For Nudes, Kim K Releases Statement

Kim Kardashian is applauding the brave model who blasted Marcus Hyde, former photographer to her and Kanye West, for (allegedly) being a nasty predator. Model Sunnaya Nash had blasted the filthy photog by posting her DMs from him. In the messages, the model is responding to Hyde after he sends out an ad for models wanting to shoot.

Things escalate quickly after he requests the young model send nudes in the alleged screenshots. When she turns him down, he says “it’s 2k then”.

After posting the message, Sunnaya says several other models messaged her, sharing similar stories.

Kim Kardashian is now condemning Hyde, who relies heavily on his celebrity clientele to get paying clients. Here is Kim’s full statement, courtesy of her IG stories:

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past. My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.”

“We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.” https://twitter.com/PhotosOfKanye/status/1152587342424825864

So far Hyde hasn’t confirmed or denied if he sent the DMs. Instead, he’s made his IG private.

